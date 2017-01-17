Oil rises on weaker dollar, Saudi commitment to cut output
Oil prices rose on Tuesday supported by a falling U.S. dollar and Saudi Arabia saying it would adhere to OPEC’s commitment to cut output. Gains were capped by rising U.S. production and scepticism that OPEC as a whole would comply with its commitments to reduce supplies. Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices,…
The post Oil rises on weaker dollar, Saudi commitment to cut output appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG