Oil Spills: Ogale, Bille Tackle Shell In London Court – The Tide

Posted on Jan 9, 2017


The Tide

Oil Spills: Ogale, Bille Tackle Shell In London Court
The Tide
A High Court in London is now set to determine whether Royal Dutch Shell can face trial in the United Kingdom over allegations by Bille and Ogale communities in Rivers State of oil spills that have devastated their environments. It was learnt that the
