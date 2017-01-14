Ojikutu advises FG over proposed closure of Abuja airport

Ojikutu, who is the Secretary of the Aviation Round Table (ART), made the suggestions in a statement obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos.

“The issues that are developing from such situation require that we plan for the diversions and facilitation of intercontinental flights and passengers to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.’’

According to him, the Murtala Muhammed Airport II (MMA2) should also be prepared to handle continental and regional flights during the period.

Ojikutu noted that foreign airlines might not operate to Kaduna airport which was the alternative airport recommended by the Minister of State for Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika.

He said that the Federal Government should also prepare the Minna Airport for domestic flights for day operations while the Kaduna Airport should be used for night operations

These suggestions are to the Federal Government as it plans to close the runway of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, for repairs, he said.

NAN reports that the government had proposed to close the Abuja airport from March 8 for a six-week period to repair its dilapidated runway.

However, both domestic and foreign airline operators as well as unions in the aviation sector had begun to oppose the plan to close the Abuja international airport for six weeks.