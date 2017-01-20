Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ojodu Retail Marketers protest against planned demolition – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Ojodu Retail Marketers protest against planned demolition
Vanguard
Meantime, several market men and women recently stormed the Lagos State House of Assembly protesting against alleged planned demolition of the Ojodu Retail Market. The protesters urged the House to use its influence to stop the state government from …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.