Ojodu Retail Marketers protest against planned demolition

Meantime, several market men and women recently stormed the Lagos State House of Assembly protesting against alleged planned demolition of the Ojodu Retail Market.

The protesters urged the House to use its influence to stop the state government from implementing the policy, as the consequence would ruin many families and homes.

Alhaja Fadeke Bello, the leader of the protesters, told journalists that the traders were surprised, when some officials of the state government gave them only one day notice before demolition.

Bello, who is also the Treasurer of the Market Men and Women, Ojodu Retail Market Branch, explained that they represented several other traders who have been subjected to untold hardship.

“We heard that Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode ordered the demolition of parts of the market, which we did not agree to because the notice was short. They called us for an emergency meeting yesterday that they were coming today to demolish the market and we told them that we could not accept that because of the short notice.

“This was why we decided to come and inform the Governor, Speaker of the Assembly and our Iyaloja General, Alhaja Folashade Tinubu-Ojo. We are going to her office to see her now. They told us they would only demolish part of the market, but we don’t know what they would do. They gave us a short notice,” she said. The leader said that the market belongs to Ikeja Local Government and that it was established 32 years ago by the Marketing Board.

