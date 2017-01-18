Ojukokoro Trailer: Watch Wale Ojo, Ali Nuhu, Tope Tedela, Somkele Idalama, Linda Ejiofor Star In New Movie Ojukokoro(Greed)

This new gripping crime-thriller, Ojukokoro (Greed) directed by Dare Olaitan starring a star-studded cast is set to raise the game and bring fresh excitement to movie lovers across Nigeria.

Ojukokoro is produced by Singularity Media in collaboration with House Gabriel and BCI Studios.

It features award-winning cast including Wale Ojo, Ali Nuhu, Tope Tedela, Somkele Idalama, Linda Ejiofor, Zainab Balogun, Hafiz Oyetoro, and Seun Ajayi. Others acts in the movie include Zainab Balogun, Hafiz Oyetoro, Emmanuel Ikubese, Kayode Olaiya, Gbolahan Olatunde. Kunle Remi, Seun Ajayi, Sammi Eddi, Lord Frank and Shawn Faqua.

After its successful screening at the African International Film Festival (AFRIFF) in October, the movie which was produced by Olufemi Ogunsanwo has been tipped to become a box office hit in the cinemas.

Ojukokoro which is a Yoruba word is translated as greed in English language. The movie unwraps an intriguing tale about a money-strapped manager of a shady Petrol Station who decides to rob his employers but along the line finds out in a sudden twist that he is not alone in his ambition and that a good reason isn’t always a right one.

According to the talented young producer, the movie will be premiered at different locations very soon before it proceeds on a long cinema run across over 30 theatres in Nigeria.

The Director, Olaitan trained in Film Directing/Screen Writing Degree at the Colorado Film School and aspires to make a big impression with this first effort.

Speaking on the movie, the director said, “Ojukokoro was inspired by the state of events in Nigeria during 2014 elections with the general state of greed in the nation due to the upcoming elections. It is an ensemble cast movie that deals primarily with a heist which is an avenue that is rarely explored in Nollywood.

“From the conception to execution, the movie that took me three years to produce. I wrote the script when I was fresh from film school with little knowledge of how the Nigerian Film industry operates. It’s nice to finally have an end product after many years of dreaming and scheming,” he added.

Watch Ojukokoro (Greed) Trailer

The post Ojukokoro Trailer: Watch Wale Ojo, Ali Nuhu, Tope Tedela, Somkele Idalama, Linda Ejiofor Star In New Movie Ojukokoro(Greed) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

