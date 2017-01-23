OKCoin China Might Be Freezing All Non-Chinese Accounts, Other Platforms May Follow the Same

The Chinese cryptocurrency market is showing signs of a major overhaul. The digital currency platforms in the country have made some drastic changes to their offerings in the recent days following PBOC’s inspection. It all started a few weeks ago after Bitcoin’s price experienced a sudden fall. The situation caused traders to panic and start … Continue reading OKCoin China Might Be Freezing All Non-Chinese Accounts, Other Platforms May Follow the Same

The post OKCoin China Might Be Freezing All Non-Chinese Accounts, Other Platforms May Follow the Same appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

