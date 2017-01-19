OKCoin Puts an End to Bitcoin Margin Trading, Cites Regulations

The Chinese Bitcoin exchanges are making significant changes to their service offering. These changes follow a recent inspection of cryptocurrency platforms carried out by the People’s Bank of China (PBOC). The latest announcement of such a change comes from OKCoin. In its most recent post, the platform has announced the suspension of margin trading service. … Continue reading OKCoin Puts an End to Bitcoin Margin Trading, Cites Regulations

The post OKCoin Puts an End to Bitcoin Margin Trading, Cites Regulations appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

