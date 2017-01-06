Okorocha has taken Imo backward — Ohakim

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri—A former Governor of Imo state, Ikedi Ohakim, said the present administration under Rochas Okorocha, has taken Imo State backward in terms of governance.

Ohakim stated this, when he stopped to see for himself a water scheme at Achingali in Obowo Local Government Area of the state, which was built by his administration.

It did not give Ohakim joy that the project had been abandoned.

According to the former governor,”you can see that the water scheme has been abandoned and vandalised.”

He further stated:”My administration built this project in almost every nook and cranny of the state. We built 1,930 of the water scheme across the state.”

It was Ohakim’s view that “the idea of the water project was to make sure there is water in every kitchen in Imo State.”

But he wondered why a water project would be abandoned by Okorocha’s administration but embarked on building”empty halls, substandard roads and people are left without good drinking water.”

Ohakim asked,”who will drive on the roads when they have no water to drink or if they die from diseases gotten from unclean water sources.

“Where are the two generators we provided to pump water ? You can see that cables have been destroyed and vandalised, the whole place over grown with weeds and left to fall apart just because it was Ohakim’s project”, he added.

In what looks like an advice to Okorocha, Ohakim said:”Governance is about continuity and essentially for the benefit of the people and not for the ego of one single individual.

“You cannot keep abandoning or destroying what Ohakim built for the people just because you want to erase Ohakim’s legacies.”

The post Okorocha has taken Imo backward — Ohakim appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

