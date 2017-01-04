Okorocha under attacks for constructing shoddy roads in Imo
Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has come under heavy attacks for constructing ‘shoddy’ roads in the state. The national coordinator of Imo Believe Initiative for Social Justice, Okey Aduradu, in a statement, yesterday, called on the governor to make public, the details of contractors handling road projects in the state. The group alleged that […]
