Okoroji hits airwaves with “Happy Music”

Lagos – Tony Okoroji’s newly released single “Happy Music’’ which is currently making waves across radio stations in Lagos, is the first by the showbiz impresario in decades.

The track which was released under Okoroji’s music label “TOPS Record, was first aired on Lagos-based radio station “Beat FM 99’’ to usher in the New Year.

Mr Chibueze Okereke, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) Copyright Society of Nigeria (COSON), said in a statement on Tuesday the music showed Okoroji still had what it takes to produce songs with great rhythm.

“Anyone who has listened to Happy Music will easily conclude that the maestro still has the magic in abundance,’’ the statement said of the former President, Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN)

It said that the hot Happy Music video with some vivacious dancers, would hit TV screens all over Nigeria before the end of January.

The statement said the song was a well-coordinated release by TOPS, and that the record label promised to introduce an abundance of talents to the industry in the year.

“TOPS will be a significant player in entertainment production, distribution, publishing and events organisation across the Nigeria in 2017 and beyond,’’ he said.

