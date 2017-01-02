Okowa preaches peace, assures Deltans of better deal

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa yesterday enjoined the citizenry to uphold the prevailing peace in Delta State, saying such was crucial for government to continue with its strategic wealth creation projects.

In a communication yesterday in Asaba by his Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu, the governor reiterated the administration’s determination to heighten service delivery and infrastructural development this year.

Okowa, who promised enhanced service delivery, said his prayer remains that God should fulfill the wishes of the people.

“With a deep sense of profound gratitude to God Almighty, I welcome you all to a brand new year. I join you all in giving profuse thanks to God Almighty for His guidance and protection all through the preceding year.

“I appreciate immensely the unalloyed support and cooperation that our administration has enjoyed from Deltans. I salute our collective resolve to continue to live together in peace,” the statement read in part.

