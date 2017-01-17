Okowa Salutes Ohworode Of Olomu On Centenary Birthday

Delta State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has congratulated the oldest reigning king in Delta State, His Royal Majesty, Royal Canon, Ovie Richard Layeguen Ogbon Ogoni-Oghoro 1, the Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom, on his centenary birthday which comes up on Friday 20th January, 2017 and the 29th anniversary of his coronation to the ancient throne of his forefathers.

Gov. Okowa described the Royal Canon as a man blessed by God to have attained 100 years on earth and still looking strong and healthy.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, in Asaba, Governor Okowa prayed that the legacy of peace, harmony, prosperity and steadfast progress which the Olomu Kingdom has witnessed since the monarch’s reign would endure perpetually.

The Governor also prayed to God to continue to bless the centenarian monarch with robust health and many more years of fulfilment.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta State, I felicitate with your Royal Majesty, Ovie R. L. Ogbon Ogoni, Olomu 1, the Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom, on the occasion of your glorious centenary birthday and 29th years anniversary celebration of your ascension to the ancient throne of your forefathers.

“In the last 29 years on the throne, His Royal Majesty, Olomu 1, has demonstrated exemplary leadership by living above board, while remaining as the rallying point and inspiration for his subjects.

“As a custodian of culture and tradition, the Ohworode has played significant roles in the promotion of harmony among the Olomu kingdom, the Urhobo nation and Deltans in general.

“He has also helped socio-cultural cooperation, communal living and peaceful co-existence among the Urhobo and other ethnic groups in the state.

“The ideals of uncommon patriotism, unparalleled humility and sterling leadership qualities which you epitomize are worthy traits that will continue to inspire us in our S.M.A.R.T. Agenda,” the Governor stated.

The governor wishes the Ohworode well as he celebrates and also congratulates the people of Olomu kingdom for giving the monarch all the needed support and cooperation in the past twenty nine years.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

