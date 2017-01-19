Okowa Will Ensure Speedy Devt Of Oil Bearing Communities – Aniagwu – Leadership Newspapers
Okowa Will Ensure Speedy Devt Of Oil Bearing Communities – Aniagwu
Chief Press Secretary to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, Mr Charles Aniagwu has said the Governor will not discriminate in ensuring speedy development of the state, especially, oil bearing communities. While disclosing that Governor Okowa was …
