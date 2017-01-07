Okpozo worked tirelessly to ensure better life for his people – Oyegun

By Simon Ebegbulem

NATIONAL Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, yesterday, lamented that the party is going to miss the late Senator Francis Okpozo, describing him as a man who worked tirelessly to ensure better life for his people.

Oyegun also paid a condolence visit to the family of the late Deaconess Ijose Ogbodu, aka ‘Mama SDP,’ who, according to him, was one of those who made him governor.

The APC leader, who spoke when he paid a condolence visit to the family of Okpozo in Benin City, urged the children of the deceased to emulate the legacies of their father, saying Nigerians, particularly the APC family, will miss his sincere commitment to an improved society and peace in the Niger Delta.

Responding, a daughter of the late senator, Mrs Onome Agbonla, who expressed gratitude to Oyegun, said the visit was made it clear that the PDP leader was indeed a friend of the family.”For us as a family, we really appreciate your visit to this family. I remember when you were a governor and I am happy that today you are still relevant in politics and at the helm of affairs of your party.

“My father was part of the political struggle, I believe that struggle continues even now that he is no more. We are thankful for the words coming from you and it shows that you are our father and also our father’s friend”.

