Olabisi Onabanjo University 25th/26th Convocation Ceremony Notice To Graduands.

The senate of Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-lwoye through the Vice Chancellor Professor Saburi Adejimi Adesanya, invites the general public to the 25th/26th Convocation Ceremonies for the award of Higher Degrees, Postgraduate Diplomas, First Degree, Diploma and Certificates. The Ceremonies are scheduled for Monday, 23rd to Tuesday, 31st January, 2017. ACTIVITIES OF EVENTS Monday, 23rd — …

The post Olabisi Onabanjo University 25th/26th Convocation Ceremony Notice To Graduands. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

