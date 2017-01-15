Pages Navigation Menu

Olabisi talks tough ahead of Lobi Stars encounter – Goal.com

Jan 15, 2017 in Sports


Goal.com

Olabisi talks tough ahead of Lobi Stars encounter
Goal.com
Shooting Stars central defender Olabisi Samuel has come out to advise everyone associated with the club to remain steadfast behind the Oluyole Warriors, as it will be bold and ready for the 2017 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) duel against …
