Olamide Rapper's "The Glory" debuts at number 6 on Billboard World Album Chart 2017

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in Entertainment


YNaija

Olamide Rapper's "The Glory" debuts at number 6 on Billboard World Album Chart 2017
Pulse Nigeria
The Hip hop act's sixth studio album is apparently making waves on the world stage according to the respected music site. Published: 31 minutes ago; Abiola Solanke. Print; eMail · Olamide's The Glory debuts at number 6 on Billboard World Album charts play.
