“Olamide’s ‘Eyan Mayweather’ does not deserve best rap single”: Osagie Alonge Reviews Award Shows of 2016 | Watch

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Osagie Alonge has said that Olamide‘s ‘Eyan Mayweather’ does not deserve best rap single at The Headies 2016. He made this known on his ‘Facts Only With Osagie’ show, adding that the song fizzled almost immediately it was released. Osagie also said there shouldn’t be voting categories for award shows, adding that there should be an academy […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

