“Olamide’s ‘Eyan Mayweather’ does not deserve best rap single”: Osagie Alonge Reviews Award Shows of 2016 | Watch

Osagie Alonge has said that Olamide‘s ‘Eyan Mayweather’ does not deserve best rap single at The Headies 2016. He made this known on his ‘Facts Only With Osagie’ show, adding that the song fizzled almost immediately it was released. Osagie also said there shouldn’t be voting categories for award shows, adding that there should be an academy […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

