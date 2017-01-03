Oliseh Assumes Work At Fortuna, Starts Relegation Fight

By Johnny Edward:

Newly appointed coach of Dutch second division side Fortuna Sittard, Sunday Oliseh has stated in clear terms that his immediate target with the club is to steer clear from relegation trough, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

The former Nigerian national team coach signed a two and half year deal with Fortuna Sittard, becoming the first ever African to take charge of a club in the Nertherlands.

Oliseh who began his reigns at the club on Monday is excited at his new job and reveals in an interview with his club's official website that it is a huge opportunity for him to prove himself as a certified coach and bring his football philosophy to bare at the club.

"I am very happy to be here," Oliseh begins in an interview with Fortuna Sittard official website.

"Because this is a good opportunity for me. Years ago, I got the highest coaching diploma in England, in a class with guys like Ryan Giggs and Roberto Di Matteo. Now I want to bring my football philosophy into practice. There were other clubs interested in me.

"But they are thousands of kilometers away from my home (in Belgium). And I want to be close to my family. My family means the world to me. Is more important than training. But training I love to do most. I contacted Fortuna myself.

"I have a manager, but I did it myself. Partly because I wanted to get a feel for the club. what kind of club is Fortuna, where does the club want to go? I spoke with Charly Chudik and liked the conversation we had."

Oliseh whose last game for Ajax was against Fortuna Sittard in a cup final at the De Kuip in Rotterdam hopes to make amend for his new side by developing a style of football at the club.

"Every weekend I go to watch a match somewhere in the area," he says.

"The last game I played for Ajax was against Fortuna in a cup final at the De Kuip in Rotterdam. It was a good game for me, because we won. So it was not for Fortuna.

"Maybe I can now make it up to Fortuna by becoming the trainer here. I had actually hoped to start as a trainer somewhere by the start of next season. But this opportunity came along and now I'm here.”

Oliseh immediate target is to stop his new side from conceding goals. Fortuna Sittard have conceded 39 goals in 19 league games this season and are currently placed 18th with 15 points.

"We concede too many goals. We must first stop that from happening. The next phase is to play more to the other goal. So not only keep the other team away from our goal, but also try to win games. Hopefully, we develop our own style of football. Sittard-style of football.

The post Oliseh Assumes Work At Fortuna, Starts Relegation Fight appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria.

