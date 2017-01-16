Oliseh Leads Fortuna Sittard to a Winning Start

Former coach of Nigeria’s Super Eagles, Sunday Oliseh got off to a fine start as manager of Fortuna Sittard, leading them to a 1-0 away victory against relegation-doomed Achilles 29.

Gavin Vlijter’s 58th minute strike was all Fortunezen needed to secure them maximum points – their sixth of the season from 20 matches.

The former Nigeria coach had succeeded Ben van Dael at Fortuna Sittard Stadium, after a faulty start that put them points near the relegation zone.

Friday’s victory over Achilles 29 means Oliseh’s men have one win away this season after nine failed attempts (eight defeats, one draw).

And against Telstar on Friday, Sittard could continue their winning form to ease off relegation worries.

Fortuna are 17th on the Dutch second division log with 18 points from 20 matches.

