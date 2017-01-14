Olivier Giroud Hoping Alexis Sanchez And Mesut Ozil Sign New Contracts

Having signed a new Arsenal deal himself, Olivier Giroud has said that he wants Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez to follow in his footsteps.

The Frenchman was one of three Gunners players to sign a long-term deal on Thursday, alongside Francis Coquelin and Laurent Koscielny.

Ozil and Sanchez have 18 months left on their deals with the club.

“Obviously we hope they’re going to do the same but it’s up to the player,” said Giroud. “I really wanted to sign another contract and I don’t know what they want, but hopefully they will do it soon.”

Despite his slow start to the campaign, Giroud said he never contemplated leaving the club and always intended to sign a new deal.

“I wanted to carry on the adventure,” he added. “I’m very glad to sign a new contract.

“It’s been a few months that we’ve been talking about it; I’m happy it’s happened. I feel good in this Arsenal family and I want to win some more trophies.

“We needed to wait a little bit. We said we’d see after the Euros and then I had my injuries but it’s nice that’s I’ve signed it.

“I needed to understand why I didn’t play and it was clear between us [Giroud and Wenger]. I’d been injured, I came back a bit late from the Euros and the team did well.

“I was waiting for my time but when you don’t play you need to keep the faith, keep working hard and that’s what I’ve done.

“I’ll always try to give my best – that’s my motto – and when I came back, I tried to give everything for the team.”

