Olofa urges Nigerians to go to the farm in 2017

Posted on Jan 1, 2017

By Demola Akinyemi

Olofa of Offa, in Ofa local government area of  Kwara State,Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi Oloyede,  has urged Nigerians to engage in farming in 2017, stressing that it was the only sure way out of the  economic challenges the nation is facing.

The monarch said this during the ‘Annual Royal Dinner’ where Chief Rafiu Lawal Rabana (SAN) was singled out for honour  for his contributions to the development of Offa.

Oloyede,who noted that the  dinner was specially designed to honour indigenes of Offa who have contributed  to the development of the ancient town, said  it  was to motivate others towards community development.

“This annual dinner is an enabling platform for eminent sons and daughters of Offa to discuss issues that affect our community and enhance the economy of  the town, social cohesion,unity as well as promote its cultural identity and heritage”, he stated.

The monarch said that the only way to prevent the challenge of 2016  was for everybody to go into farming,stressing that when everybody is able to feed his family, the problem is lesser.”

“In order to avoid the harsh economic experience of 2016,everybody must go to farm in 2017. The moment  we have enough food, what happened in  2016 will not happen.”

 

