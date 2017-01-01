Olofa urges Nigerians to go to the farm in 2017

By Demola Akinyemi

Olofa of Offa, in Ofa local government area of Kwara State,Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi Oloyede, has urged Nigerians to engage in farming in 2017, stressing that it was the only sure way out of the economic challenges the nation is facing.

The monarch said this during the ‘Annual Royal Dinner’ where Chief Rafiu Lawal Rabana (SAN) was singled out for honour for his contributions to the development of Offa.

Oloyede,who noted that the dinner was specially designed to honour indigenes of Offa who have contributed to the development of the ancient town, said it was to motivate others towards community development.

“This annual dinner is an enabling platform for eminent sons and daughters of Offa to discuss issues that affect our community and enhance the economy of the town, social cohesion,unity as well as promote its cultural identity and heritage”, he stated.

The monarch said that the only way to prevent the challenge of 2016 was for everybody to go into farming,stressing that when everybody is able to feed his family, the problem is lesser.”

“In order to avoid the harsh economic experience of 2016,everybody must go to farm in 2017. The moment we have enough food, what happened in 2016 will not happen.”

