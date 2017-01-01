Oloyede denies N2bn fraud allegation by ASUU, threaten legal action – Daily Trust

Pages Navigation Menu

Oloyede denies N2bn fraud allegation by ASUU, threaten legal action
The Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and immediate past Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Prof Is-haq Oloyede, has denied the allegation of over N2bn fraud leveled against him by the Academic Staff Union of …
