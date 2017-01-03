Olubadan: process of removing Iyaloja not completed

Media aide to the Olubadan Oba Saliu Adetunji, Adeola Oloko, has said the reported removal of the Iyaloja of Ibadanland, Chief Labake Lawal, had yet to be formally presented to the traditional ruler.

Oloko told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan yesterday that the formal process of removing the Iyaloja was consequently yet to be completed.

He said the monarch had the authority to ratify both the deposed Iyaloja and the new candidate as presented by the traders’ association through the Iyalode, Alhaja Aminat Abiodun.

Explaining the formal process, Oloko said the association would brief the Iyalode of its decision to remove an Iyaloja, and she would in turn brief the monarch about the development.

He said the Iyalode was responsible for vetting the process of removal and recommendation of a new candidate for presentation to the Olubadan for ratification.

Oloko declared that the process was yet to be completed until the ratification by the Olubadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that mixed reactions had trailed the removal of Lawal over allegations of fraud and high handedness.

The traders at their recent congress told reporters that the Olubadan had ratified the removal of Lawal as Iyaloja.

But Lawal told NAN that she remains the Iyaloja, insisting that it was only the Olubadan that has the authority to remove her.

She stated that she still enjoyed the support of the Olubadan and threatened to sue the traders over what she considered her illegal removal.

“As far as I am concerned, I am still the Iyaloja and I have contacted my lawyer to sue anyone who takes any contrary action,” she said.

NAN also reports that the Olubadan was reported to have told the traders at a meeting on November 28, last year that he only has the authority to ratify removal and appointment of a new Iyaloja.

The monarch was quoted to have said at the meeting that affairs concerning traders were under the purview of the Iyalode at the Olubadan-in-Council.

The Iyalode, after the meeting, told the traders that the choice of a new Iyaloja was theirs and the ratification would come from the monarch.

She urged the traders to take a decision on the matter for ratification by the monarch.

Alhaji Dauda Oladepo, the president of the traders’ association, had told Abiodun that Lawal was unanimously removed by congress at the group’s meeting.

