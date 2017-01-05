Olusegun Adeniyi: Tony Rapu – More than a pastor

by Olusegun Adeniyi Despite the fact that many Nigerians may not have heard of him, Tony Rapu, medical practitioner and Pastor, is without any doubt, one of the most remarkable men in our country. And as he clocks 60, it is important to examine the impact he has had on the career of so many […]

This post Olusegun Adeniyi: Tony Rapu – More than a pastor appeared first on YNaija.

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

