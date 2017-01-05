Pages Navigation Menu

Oluwo saga: Osun magistrates threaten to go on strike

Posted on Jan 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

oluwo-of-iwo-oba-abdulrasheed-akanbi

Magistrates in Osun State have threatened to embark on strike over the refusal ‎of Commissioner of Police, Mr Adeoye Fimihan, to comply with the court order directing him to arrest and bring Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, before the court. DAILY POST recalls that a Chief Magistrate, Olusola Aluko had on December 20, 2016 […]

