Oluwo saga: Osun magistrates threaten to go on strike
Magistrates in Osun State have threatened to embark on strike over the refusal of Commissioner of Police, Mr Adeoye Fimihan, to comply with the court order directing him to arrest and bring Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, before the court. DAILY POST recalls that a Chief Magistrate, Olusola Aluko had on December 20, 2016 […]
Oluwo saga: Osun magistrates threaten to go on strike
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG