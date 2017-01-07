Pages Navigation Menu

Olympian Caster Semenya Marries Girlfriend Violet Raseboya in SA

Posted on Jan 7, 2017 in Sports

Caster Semenya and long-time partner Violet Raseboya have tied the knot in a beautiful white wedding today in South Africa. The couple walked down the aisle at Chez Charlene Wedding Venue, in Pretoria. The Olympian shared pictures of the pair on social media captioning one of the photos ‘Our perfect day’. See more photos below. …

