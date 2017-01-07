Olympian Caster Semenya Marries Girlfriend Violet Raseboya in SA
Caster Semenya and long-time partner Violet Raseboya have tied the knot in a beautiful white wedding today in South Africa. The couple walked down the aisle at Chez Charlene Wedding Venue, in Pretoria. The Olympian shared pictures of the pair on social media captioning one of the photos ‘Our perfect day’. See more photos below. …
The post Olympian Caster Semenya Marries Girlfriend Violet Raseboya in SA appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG