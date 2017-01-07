Pages Navigation Menu

Olympic champion Semenya weds partner
Daily Mail
South African Olympic 800-metre champion Caster Semenya married her long-term partner in Pretoria on Saturday. Semenya celebrated her 26th birthday by tying the knot with Violet Raseboya after exchanging vows during a lavish ceremony in the South …
