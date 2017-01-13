Omar Al Bashir: Sudanese president leaves hospital after heart procedure

President Omar Al Bashir is said to have left the hospital immediately after the procedure.

Sudanese President Omar Al Bashir left hospital after undergoing a cardiac catheterisation according to agency report on Friday.

“The Presidency confirmed that Al Bashir has undergone an exploratory cardiac catheterisation at Royal Care hospital and the results were very reassuring,’’ a presidency official told the news agency,

He said that the president left the hospital immediately after the procedure.

