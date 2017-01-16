Omawumi and husband Tosin Yusuf celebrate two blissful years of marriage – NAIJ.COM
NAIJ.COM
Omawumi and husband Tosin Yusuf celebrate two blissful years of marriage
Nigerian singer Omawumi and her husband, Tosin Yusuf, got married in 2015 and today, January 16th is their second wedding anniversary.
"Happy 200level in this university of matrimony of life" -Omawunmi to Hubby as they celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary
