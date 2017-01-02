Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Omawumi unleashes new single “Butterflies” | WATCH the Video – Bella Naija

Posted on Jan 2, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Omawumi unleashes new single “Butterflies” | WATCH the Video
Bella Naija
We love it when new music comes out at the very beginning of the year! The confidence and boldness of the artiste shines through and that's certainly the case here as Omawumi has just released her new single “Butterflies“. The release of the song is
VIDEO: Omawumi – “Butterflies”Wetinhappen Magazine (blog)

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.