Omawumi unleashes new single “Butterflies” | WATCH the Video
We love it when new music comes out at the very beginning of the year! The confidence and boldness of the artiste shines through and that’s certainly the case here as Omawumi has just released her new single “Butterflies“. The release of the ballad is instantly accompanied with the video directed by Chris Hernandez for […]
