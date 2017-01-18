Omega Fire Ministries sacks pastor for investing in MMM
Joseph Aiyedun, a pastor in charge of the Aba parish of Omega Fire Ministries, headed by Apostle Johnson Suleman, has been given the boot by the church. His offence: He used the ministry’s name and bank account to register for the money doubling/Ponzi-scheme, Mavrodi Mundial Movement, MMM.
