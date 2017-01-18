Pages Navigation Menu

Omega Fire Ministries sacks pastor for investing in MMM

Posted on Jan 18, 2017

Joseph Aiyedun, a pastor in charge of the Aba parish of Omega Fire Ministries, headed by Apostle Johnson Suleman, has been given the boot by the church. His offence: He used the ministry’s name and bank account to register for the money doubling/Ponzi-scheme, Mavrodi Mundial Movement, MMM.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

