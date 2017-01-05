Pages Navigation Menu

OMG! 16year Old School Girl Missing For 4 Days Found N3ked With a Man On Facebook

A mother posted a picture of her 16 year old daughter declaring her missing and pleading for her return stating she had been missing from News Years Eve (Dec 31st) till Jan 3rd 2017,omg-16year-old-school-girl-missing-for-4-days-found-n3ked-with-a-man-on-facebook

My name is Diana my daughter has been missing from new year’s Eve night she hasn’t come home as yet 😪😪plz help mi find her by sharing her photo plzzzz we are from Westmoreland Jamaica😪plz help Mii find her plzz😭😭if u seen her plz contact me at 4226273 plz in the name of Jesus Christ plz help me find her😭😭😭

Few days later her mother receive shock of her life after she start getting tagged by several fb users to a post of a man who had camped her daughter in his house and had been having sex with her and then posting the photos on facebook.omg-16year-old-school-girl-missing-for-4-days-found-n3ked-with-a-man-on-facebook-1
When it was drawn to the public’s attention they went over to his Facebook profile and bashed both parties for their carelessness especially the young girl who had her mother worried.

