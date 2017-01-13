OMG! Bridesmaid Tells Wedding Guests to Stuff Cash Gifts in Her Bra (Photos+Video)

A Chinese woman left people in serious shock as she invited male guests to stuff cash gifts into her bra at a wedding.

According to a report by Dailymail, the young woman, believed to be the bridesmaid, kept lowering her body in front of a group of jeering men showing them her cleavage, as the video shows.

Several male guests were excited to put red envelopes containing money inside her bra while groping her breasts in public. Some even took advantage of the bride by fiddling with her breasts.

Several generous guests took out their red envelops and stuck them under the woman’s clothing. The guests were excited to fill the bridemaid’s bra with red packets. At one point, two men were spotting putting their hands on the woman’s breasts at the same time.

The footage was posted by popular Weibo user Zui Huo Huo Ge on January 12 on China’s micro-blogging site Weibo.

Several hours later, the user updated the post suggesting that the young woman could be an escort.

In China, newlyweds would sometimes hire professional bridesmaids to help them entertain the wedding guests and handle the alcoholic drinks presented by the guests.

It is unclear where and when the video was taken.

Watch video below: