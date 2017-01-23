OMG! End Time Pastor Allegedly Makes Members Masturbate in Church (Photo)

An end time church pastor has allegedly shocked his members by encouraging them to masturbate in church as he believes they will produce a sacrosanct fluid to make the church floor as sacred as heaven.

Below is how the news was reported by Mwebantu Breaking News:

“Charismatic preacher in South Africa has shocked the world after he asked his members to undress in church and start masturbating until they reached orgasms.

“According to the pastor, the holy fluid of masturbation would produce a sacrosanct fluid which would make the church floor as sacred as heaven.

“Church members both males and females were head screaming in sexual excitement as they reached orgasms in church during masturbation. Some fell in deep sleep after the act.”

Although many people doubted the story, some left comments expressing their disgust over the matter.