OMG! Image Of Jesus Christ Seen In The Sky on The Last Christmas Day (Video)

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in World | 0 comments

A viral video posted on Pinoy Viral Videos claimed to have seen Jesus Christ in the sky on Christmas Day in broad daylight.

The netizen claimed that it has a strong resemblance to iconic photos of Jesus Christ. Despite the netizen’s surprise for what he saw, commenters on the page do not share the same enthusiasm.
See the video below:

