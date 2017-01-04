OMG! Image Of Jesus Christ Seen In The Sky on The Last Christmas Day (Video)
A viral video posted on Pinoy Viral Videos claimed to have seen Jesus Christ in the sky on Christmas Day in broad daylight.
The netizen claimed that it has a strong resemblance to iconic photos of Jesus Christ. Despite the netizen’s surprise for what he saw, commenters on the page do not share the same enthusiasm.
See the video below:
The post OMG! Image Of Jesus Christ Seen In The Sky on The Last Christmas Day (Video) appeared first on Timeofgist.com.
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG