Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

OMG! Just look at how a mother cruelly pranked her baby wth the #Deadpose (WATCH)

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

I watched this video and couldn’t believe it!

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

You all already know some #deadpose challenge has swept through South Africa. Well, a mother has sparked outrage after she took hers to the extreme by posing like she was dead and letting her toddler son scream over what he sincerely believed was her lifeless body.

In the video, the distraught little boy sobs and claws at his mum’s ‘corpse’, not realising that the whole thing is a prank. Not realizing that his full grown mum was just taking part in the ‘dead pose’ craze.

Experts are now warning that the craze has gone too far. Press play to watch the video below.

Viewers poured fury on the video after it hit the net, with many calling the woman “ruthless” and not deserving to be a mother. It is unclear where exactly the video was shot and the names of the mother
and the toddler were not revealed.

I am glad you enjoyed my story. Visit us at www.LailasBlog.com to stay updated with more interesting/exclusive news like these. Click HERE now to do that.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.