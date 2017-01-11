OMG! See Little Children Pose With Dead Snakes and Rats

Some little children were seen playing with dead snakes and bush meat after being caught by a hunter during Christmas in Auchi, Edo state.See more photo below; Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post OMG! See Little Children Pose With Dead Snakes and Rats appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

