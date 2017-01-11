OMG! See Little Children Pose With Dead Snakes and Rats
Some little children were seen playing with dead snakes and bush meat after being caught by a hunter during Christmas in Auchi, Edo state.See more photo below;
The post OMG! See Little Children Pose With Dead Snakes and Rats appeared first on Timeofgist.com.
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG