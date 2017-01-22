OMG! See What They Did To a Man After He was Caught Stealing 6 Phones in Iyana Ipaja, Lagos State (Phones)

A man was given the disgrace of his life after he was caught stealing 6 phones in Iyana Ipaja area of Lagos. Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share Instead of giving him the usual jungle justice many people have come to witness in the area, he was told to roll inside dirty stinking gutter.See more photo below:

The post OMG! See What They Did To a Man After He was Caught Stealing 6 Phones in Iyana Ipaja, Lagos State (Phones) appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

