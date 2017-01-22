Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

OMG! See What They Did To a Man After He was Caught Stealing 6 Phones in Iyana Ipaja, Lagos State (Phones)

Posted on Jan 22, 2017 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A man was given the disgrace of his life after he was caught stealing 6 phones in Iyana Ipaja area of Lagos.

 

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Instead of giving him the usual jungle justice many people have come to witness in the area, he was told to roll inside dirty stinking gutter.See more photo below:OMG! See What They Did To a Man After He was Caught Stealing 6 Phones in Iyana Ipaja, Lagos State (Phones)1 OMG! See What They Did To a Man After He was Caught Stealing 6 Phones in Iyana Ipaja, Lagos State (Phones) 2

The post OMG! See What They Did To a Man After He was Caught Stealing 6 Phones in Iyana Ipaja, Lagos State (Phones) appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.