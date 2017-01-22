OMG! See What They Did To a Man After He was Caught Stealing 6 Phones in Iyana Ipaja, Lagos State (Phones)
A man was given the disgrace of his life after he was caught stealing 6 phones in Iyana Ipaja area of Lagos.
Instead of giving him the usual jungle justice many people have come to witness in the area, he was told to roll inside dirty stinking gutter.See more photo below:
