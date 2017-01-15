OMG! Sick Man Spotted on The Street Abuja With His Intestines Out Of His Stomach (Photos)

A man identified as Umaru, was spotted with a critical condition.

Below is what Mato wrote:

“INVESTMENT FOR AHKIRA (HEREAFTER)

“Invest on this man and his family “Sadakatul jariya” for Ahkira (hereafter) The man you see on this picture by name Umaru together with his children are Muslims from tsohon karshi, Nasarawa state, Nigeria. What you see on his stomach is not just a scratch but part of his intestine bulging out. I met him today at banex Abuja, I couldn’t stop the tears when he told me how the family of his wife took her away from him leaving just him, his illness and his children whom he struggles to take care of.

“This brother needs our help, the national hospital Abuja charged him N450, 000 (four hundred and fifty thousand Naira only) for the operation.

“Allah SWT said, when you are in a state of worship (sallat) and a child is crawling to a well, into harms way or a brother, sister is suffocating to death that you should quite the worship and help out the person. Allah is so Merciful to us that He wants us to know that the life of His creation is better than the worship as the worship can hold and be continued later but the life if lost due to negligence can not be replaced Allahu akbar!.

“Brothers and sisters, invest wisely for Ahkira (the hereafter). We spend over 1.5million for Ummarah (lesser hajj) for the purpose of worshiping Allah SWT but He said saving life is better than your ummarah (lesser hajj). The blessings that He will give you for saving the life of His creation is more than the blessings you will get for ummarah (lesser hajj).

“Remember, this brother needs only N450, 000. Note: I sheikh Yahaya Abdullahi Mato personally met with this man, this is 1st publication post i am making on this issue and i declare that he dosnt need the cash or bank deposit, if you are willing to help please contact the National hospital Abuja then get back to us on this wall and we can make him available to the hospital for the operation. May Allah SWT bless you more as you forward this message to as much as you could and also reward those who are willing to upset the bills. Jazzaak Allahu khair.

“My brothers and sisters i thank you so much for showing serious concern on this issue. The response is amazing and i pray Allah amazes you with abundant blessings. I was afraid of adding account details due to fraudulent people but many insisted that i should add as they are willing to give a token. I will not give my own account but there is a brother who works at the National Hajj Commission by the name Muhammad Ribadu who i believe is trusted. These are his accounts details –

“Muhammed Aliyu Ribadu

“A/c 1002762590

“ZENITH BANK

“Phone 08098211451.

“Thank you very much and may Allah bless in thousand folds.”