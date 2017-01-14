Pages Navigation Menu

OMG! Woman Found Dead with Corpse Hanging on a Tree After Four Month of Missing (Graphic Photos)

Posted on Jan 14, 2017

According to a Facebook user Jonathan Ugwu, a woman who was missing for about four months now, was found hanging on a tree in an apparent suicide along Ankpa road in Kogi State. OMG! Woman Found Dead with Corpse Hanging on a Tree After Four Month of Missing (Graphic Photos) `

Her decaying body was reportedly discovered in a bush on Wednesday, Jan 11, 2017.  The identity of the woman who is said to be an Igbo woman, was not ascertained.

