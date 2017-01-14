OMG! Woman Found Dead with Corpse Hanging on a Tree After Four Month of Missing (Graphic Photos)
According to a Facebook user Jonathan Ugwu, a woman who was missing for about four months now, was found hanging on a tree in an apparent suicide along Ankpa road in Kogi State.
Her decaying body was reportedly discovered in a bush on Wednesday, Jan 11, 2017. The identity of the woman who is said to be an Igbo woman, was not ascertained.
