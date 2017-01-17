OMLs 52,53,55: Appeal Court sets date in Chevron appeal against Brittania-U – Vanguard
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
OMLs 52,53,55: Appeal Court sets date in Chevron appeal against Brittania-U
Vanguard
TWO and half years after Chevron and others instituted an appeal against the judgment of a Federal High Court, Lagos which assumed jurisdiction to entertain a suit brought against them by Brittania-U Nigeria Limited over the divestment of Chevron …
Appeal Court hears oil lease case June 5
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG