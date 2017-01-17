Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

OMLs 52,53,55: Appeal Court sets date in Chevron appeal against Brittania-U – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 17, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
OMLs 52,53,55: Appeal Court sets date in Chevron appeal against Brittania-U
Vanguard
TWO and half years after Chevron and others instituted an appeal against the judgment of a Federal High Court, Lagos which assumed jurisdiction to entertain a suit brought against them by Brittania-U Nigeria Limited over the divestment of Chevron
Appeal Court hears oil lease case June 5The Nation Newspaper

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.