Omo Baba Comedian’s wedding was a ceremony of remarkable beauty [Gallery] – Pulse Nigeria
|
Omo Baba Comedian's wedding was a ceremony of remarkable beauty [Gallery]
Pulse Nigeria
Omobaba married Omotoyosi, his girlfriend of six years in a splendid ceremony which took place in Ibadan on December 27, 2016. As these newly-released official pictures show, the ceremony was filled with joy and true beauty; from the bride's …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG