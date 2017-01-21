Omoni Oboli’s movie ‘Okafor’s Law’ to hit Cinemas March 24

By Ayo Onikoyi

Following the remarkable performances of her past movies in cinemas, such as ‘Being Mrs Eliot’, ‘The First Lady’ and ‘Wives on Strike’, versatile Nollywood actress, producer and director, Omoni Oboli, will be taking her fourth movie, ‘Okafor’s Law’ to the cinema.

The movie, Okafor’s Law, which will be in cinemas from Friday, March 24, features a blend of Nollywood talents, such as Richard Mofe Damijo, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Ufuoma McDermott, Tina Mba, Ken Erics, Toyin Abraham, Kemi Lala Akindoju, Yvonne Jegede, Halima Abubakar, Mary Lazarus, Uche Nnaji, Betty Irabor, Gabriel Afolayan, Ken Erics and Omoni herself.

Set in Nigeria ‘Okafor’s Law’ is a comedy movie with social consciousness that tells the story of a slick serial seducer, Chuks (aka Terminator) who is an ardent player with the ladies. He enjoys the attention of women, including girlfriends from the past. He believes that once a man has had a woman, he forever has access to her. When challenged by his friends to see if he can prove the universality of that theory with three ex-girlfriends from his school days within 21 days, he accepts it.

Turning on his best charm he sets off to try and prove himself, but his quest brings him to three women, Ifeoma, Tomi and Ejiro, whose situations in life have changed drastically since school days. This challenge of their various new statuses makes his quest to win the bet more and more insurmountable as he tries to prove the immutability of the age-old law, OKAFOR’S Law.

