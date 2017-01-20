Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Omoni Oboli’s ‘Okafor’s Law’ Finally Gets A 2017 Release Date – Konbini

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Konbini

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Omoni Oboli's 'Okafor's Law' Finally Gets A 2017 Release Date
Konbini
Omoni Oboli seems to be doing everything right as a Nollywood filmmaker; her last movie, Wives on Strike, was a veritable box office hit, and her soon to be released Okafor's Law, was one of the eight movies selected to show at the prestigious Toronto …
Latest Movie: Okafor's Law Hits Cinemas, SoonThe Tide

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.