Omoyele Sowore Accuses Lagos CP Fatai Owoseni of Being Part of a “Conspiracy” to Kill Him
SaharaReporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore has said that the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni was part of a conspiracy to kill him. Sowore made this known in a statement on his Facebook page after he was arrested and released on Wednesday. Sowore said that one Lekan Fatodu, who announced that he had gotten him […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG