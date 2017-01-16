Pages Navigation Menu

Ondo APC commends vigilance group for foiling kidnap of monarch’s wife

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has commended members of the local vigilance group for foiling the kidnap of Mrs Grace Faduyile. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the victim is the wife of Oba Babatunde Faduyile, the Abodi of Ikale-land, in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State. The party,…

The post Ondo APC commends vigilance group for foiling kidnap of monarch's wife appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

