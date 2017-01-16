Ondo APC commends vigilance group for foiling kidnap of monarch’s wife

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has commended members of the local vigilance group for foiling the kidnap of Mrs Grace Faduyile. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the victim is the wife of Oba Babatunde Faduyile, the Abodi of Ikale-land, in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State. The party,…

The post Ondo APC commends vigilance group for foiling kidnap of monarch’s wife appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

