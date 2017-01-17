Ondo APC Sacks Council Chairman Over Misappropriation

The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akoko South East local government area of Ondo State Mr. Oluwasanu Ogunbi has been sacked.

Also sacked by the council executive are the State Auditor of APC, Mr. Bamidele Ogedengbe and its Assistant Treasurer, Mrs. Oluremi Awolowo, who are both from the local government.

The party officers, were accused of involving in anti-party activities during the November 26,2016 governorship ‎ election in state which was won by the APC candidate, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN.

Ogunbi, was also accused of misappropriating about N300,000‎ meant for the party.

Reacting to the allegation, the embattled chairman, Hon. Oluwasanu Ogunbi denied all the accusations leveled against him which led to his removal in office, saying he remained the chairman of the party.

He noted that he was only being witch-hunt by a leader, who does not want to see his face since he has been elected as the chairman in 2014.

Ogunbi who said he had submitted a petition at the state Secretariat against the action melted on him, explained that the said N300,000 was giving to him by the lawmaker representing Akoko south east/Akoko south west at the House of Representatives, Hon. Kolawole Babatunde for a senatorial meeting to be held in his local government.

According to him, “When the senatorial chairman was informed about the fund, he said the money would not be enough‎. He asked me to keep the money but my other executive members wanted us to share the money which I rejected.

“When Kolawole was hinted about this, he directed his Personal Assistant to collect the money whereas my other executive members started going about to tell the people that I have used the money to finance the Alliance for Democracy (AD).

“As at that time, the APC was yet to hold his party governorship primary and the AD was not in existence. How can I use the money to finance a party that is not in existence”.

While denying his involvement in any anti-party saying, the embattled chairman said, “how can I involve‎ in anti-party and also delivered my unit, ward and local government?

“I told my people then that the agreement of all the chairmen was to stand by anyone who emerges as the candidate of the party and I held series of meetings and rallies for Akeredolu in my local government”

Also speaking, the state Auditor of the party, Ogedengbe said those behind the removal of the chairman are jesters, who does not know the constitution of the party.

He noted that the local government executives has no constitutional right to remove a state executive just because he or she is from their local government.

Ogegengbe, however added that Ogunbi remains the chairman because the State executives are not aware of his removal.

